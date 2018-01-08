UPEI's student union president Hammad Ahmed has resigned.

Ahmed, a fourth-year engineering student, handed in his brief resignation letter Sunday.

"I truly regret any inconvenience this may cause," Ahmed wrote in the letter. "I want to thank the organization and its membership for the tremendous opportunity to have served in this position."

Vice-president Taya Nabuurs has taken over his duties until a byelection can be held.

She did not know the reasons Ahmed stepped down.

Ahmed, who started at UPEI in 2014 after beginning his university career at Al Yamamah University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, also served as president of the Society of International Students in the past.