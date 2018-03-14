For the second time this year a president of the student union at the University of Prince Edward Island has resigned.

First-year student Chelsea Perry won the byelection at the end of January following the resignation of former president Hammad Ahmed earlier that month. Perry's term as president would have ended May 1.

According to a statement on the student union website, a group of councillors put forward a motion of impeachment against Perry on Monday.

The motion asked council to express non-confidence in Perry to "adequately fulfill the requirements and expectations of the position of President of the UPEISU."

The motion was scheduled for a vote at the March 25 meeting, and would have required a two thirds majority of council to pass.

Great learning experience

But on Tuesday, Perry submitted a letter of resignation — which is also posted on the UPEISU website.

"It is with a heavy heart that I ask you to please accept my formal notice of resignation," Perry wrote.

"This past month has been one of the greatest learning experiences of my life, and I would like to thank you and the student body for giving me the opportunity to serve you."

Perry wrote her resignation is effectively immediately, but council noted it must accept the letter at the next meeting on March 25.

CBC News is attempting to reach Perry for further comment.

