UPEI Student Union plans to buy Naloxone kit

The student union at the University of Prince Edward Island intends to purchase at least one, and potentially more, Naloxone kits.

Naloxone, an opioid antidote administered to prevent death related to a drug overdose, has been available through campus security since last July. But staff at the student union say there's no harm in additional safeguards to protect students against accidental drug overdose.

"Campus police, they do an amazing job, they patrol the entire campus, they are always walking through every building and the student centre itself," said William McGuigan, president of the UPEI Student Union.

"But obviously they can't be in every building all the time, if by us having this drug in our building, if we can save one life, it's worth every single dollar."

'Being proactive'

The topic was brought up at a recent council meeting by a member who also works as a first responder on the Island.

McGuigan said he's not aware of a single incident of campus security having to administer the drug, but the student union would rather be safe than sorry.

UPEI Student Union president William McGuigan says the union wants to be proactive by buying one or more Naloxone kits. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

"I don't think it's a major issue on campus," McGuigan said of the potential for drug overdose.

"We want to ensure the safety of all students on campus so if something does happen, we can make everything as safe as possible. It's not an issue now, but being proactive, in case something did happen, we have the necessary equipment to help every student."

Working out details

McGuigan said early research indicates the kits will cost the organization approximately $50 each. He said the student union will spend the summer working out the details on how to train individuals to administer the drug, who will get that training, and how those individuals will be notified in the event of a potential drug overdose.

"We are at the early stages of it, our thought is that we want to have it as accessible as possible for students so that if something did happen it's within easy reach for someone to come over," said McGuigan.

"We are currently thinking it is going to be in our campus pub, as it's usually open all the time and very accessible for students."

McGuigan expects to have a plan in place by the fall.

