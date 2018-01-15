The University of Prince Edward Island is in the process of setting up a space to help students and staff who've experienced sexual violence or harassment.

Jackie Podger, VP of administration and finance at UPEI, said the sexual violence prevention and response office will have a dedicated, full-time staff member who can help people find the support they need.

"It's a number of folks that might have experience around this that can go to that office and be able to get the proper help that they need," said Podger.

"It may also be a friend of someone who might have experienced sexual violence. They can go to this resource to get help."

The office will also run programs to educate students, staff and faculty about sexual violence and how to respond to it.

The school hopes to post the position to lead the office soon. The timeline for the office opening depends on when that job is filled.