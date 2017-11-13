The UPEI Panthers earned a spot at the national university men's rugby championship with a victory over St. FX on Saturday.

The Panthers won the Maritime championship game 17-10.

The national championship is this coming weekend in Guelph, Ontario.

UPEI is scheduled to play two games in a round robin, the first at 2 p.m. ET Thursday and the second at 2 p.m. ET Saturday. Bronze and gold medal games are scheduled for Sunday.