A professor at UPEI will receive funding worth $461,221 from two federal funding programs and the university to further his research in tissue adaptation and repair following injury.

Adam Johnston, an assistant professor in UPEI's Department of Applied Human Sciences, received $184,490 in funding from the Canada Foundation for Innovation's John R. Evans Leaders Fund, $129,011 from the Business Development Program of the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and $16,500 UPEI Research Services.

Johnston also received $131,220 worth of "in kind" — or non-cash — contributions from industry partners.

"This generous investment will greatly enhance my research capability and provide me the opportunity to establish the UPEI Skeletal Muscle Health and Adaptation Research Laboratory," said Johnston in a news release.

Funding will buy new equipment

Research from that laboratory will happen in the two labs Johnston uses at UPEI, and the funding will be used to buy new equipment for both.

It will go towards buying specialized microscopes, a cell culture suite and equipment that will help researchers study gene and protein expression for his biochemistry lab.

In his exercise physiology lab, the funding will help him buy several pieces of equipment that measure muscle and exercise performance, collect muscle biopsy samples, and oversee clinical exercise trials.

"UPEI is delighted that one of the most recent additions to our faculty has been able to establish his outstanding research laboratory so rapidly and we are very grateful to ACOA and to CFI for helping to make that possible," said Dr. Robert Gilmour, vice-president academic and research at UPEI.

"We look forward to many new insights from Dr. Johnston's unique and clinically relevant studies."