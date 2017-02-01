The UPEI Chaplaincy Centre is now even more welcoming to those of the Muslim faith, thanks to some fellow students.

During a discussion for Catholic Students Week at the school, students decided they wanted to do something to show support for the Muslim community after the recent events in Quebec.

"The theme of our week is the world is our neighbour, so it's kind of an extra coincidence just to help us push to reach out and show our support and our love for each other." said Taylor Walsh, one of the student organizers

Student organiser Taylor Walsh hopes the wall helps the Muslim students feel safe at UPEI. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

On Tuesday night a group of students hung what they now call a solidarity wall. The banner that hangs outside the door of the campus mosque simply reads, "We stand in solidarity with our Muslim brothers & sisters," There are markers hanging for people to sign their names in support.

Walsh says students have been coming to the centre to talk about their feelings surrounding the Quebec attacks, and she shares much of their sadness.

"I definitely feel for them, especially in the place where they probably felt the safest — that's where they were attacked."

The solidarity wall hangs just outside the door to the campus mosque. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Walsh says the main message is simply that Muslims are welcome in the UPEI community.

"A lot of them are international students and may not have such a home base here, but just to show that we do support them and that we're all just here together."

Walsh said everyone is welcome to come and sign the solidarity wall.