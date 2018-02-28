UPEI will open newly renovated multi-stalled washrooms to be accessible for all genders in two main campus buildings next Monday.

There are already 16 single user all-gender accessible washrooms across campus but this will be the first time multi-user washrooms will be opened in high traffic public areas.

The washrooms are on the main levels of the Robertson Library and SDU Main Building.

"The ones that we've changed this time are in very high use buildings," said Treena Smith, director of student affairs. "So I think it's really important that we access and utilize those types of buildings and this just seemed like the best way to do it."

Renovated for all users

The existing washrooms were renovated to accommodate the user changes. The previous men's room had the urinals removed and all the stalls were extended to remove any gaps to ensure privacy.

"It will enable people to go to the washroom where they are, instead of possibly leaving a building and going to another building just to use the washroom," Smith said.

Rory Starkman says going to the bathroom shouldn't be a stressful time for people and that UPEI's gender neutral washrooms will help. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Student Rory Starkman said having more gender-neutral options on campus will be a big help.

"It's great. I think it's amazing that it's showing up in a bunch of different places because everyone needs to pee."

Removing the stigma

"There's going to be multiple stalls, so that it's really sort of removing the stigma of gender neutral washrooms."

Starkman said it will be good for LGBTQ people who face the dilemma of choosing which gendered bathroom to use and are concerned with harassment.

"I don't see it being a huge issue, as long as people don't make it a big issue," Starkman said.

All-gender single-user washrooms are already available across UPEI campus. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

In a memo to students, staff and faculty on Tuesday, vice-president administration and finance Jackie Podger said the change in washrooms would help provide a safer campus environment and be welcoming to all members of the campus community.

Responding to needs on campus

"UPEI values diversity and inclusion, so when we heard from campus community members and the UPEI student union, we worked together to respond to the needs of campus by re-designating these spaces to all-gender," said Podger in the memo.

UPEI will designate the washrooms all-gender and change the signs for the new washrooms on Monday, March 5.

There will also be signs pointing to remaining gender specific washrooms on campus.