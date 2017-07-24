UPEI's faculty of education has partnered with the Nunavut Department of Education to offer what the university says is the first-ever graduate level course taught entirely in the Inuktitut language.

The course, offered last week in Iqaluit, focused on the development of collaborative relationships, and empowerment of parents, elders, and community members who support and guide education in Nunavut.

It is one of five courses offered by UPEI and the Nunavut Education Department that make up the curriculum for the Certificate in Educational Leadership.

Higher demand

Rebecca Hainnu, lead instructor for the course, said offering the course in Inuktitut is significant beyond the promotion of the language itself.

"When you're a bilingual educator in the community, the demand is so much higher. You're the one calling home on your behalf and on behalf of unilingual, English-speaking only educators," said Hainnu.

"A course like this establishes a resource of people you can call. Even if you're frustrated, having a colleague you can phone up and say 'Wow, I really had a difficult time,' and they understand each other. This is great on so many levels."

Hainnu said she hopes offering a class like this will help with retention of Inuktitut-speaking teachers.