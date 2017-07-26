UPEI is hosting an orientation day Wednesday for Indigenous high school students and recent graduates.

They will have a chance to tour campus, meet professors and staff, and learn about university life.

Jenna Burke, Aboriginal student mentor at UPEI, said Indigenous students have been doing well at the school.

The orientation day will show Indigenous students they will be supported, says Jenna Burke. (CBC)

"Our success rates for graduation are higher than ever before," said Burke.

"But there are still a lot of families that are, maybe they're first generation graduates in their family, or maybe there's been no one that's gone on through post-secondary. So something like this to show them that they do belong here is really important, and that they're supported, and that it can be fun."

Burke hopes some students who may not have planned to attend university or college will discover programs that interest them.