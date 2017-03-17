The University of Prince Edward Island announced plans for an Indigenous advisory group Friday, as part of honouring the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report.

"We must ensure that the perspectives of our Indigenous Peoples are included in the governance of the University," said UPEI president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz.

The purpose of the council is to guide, advise, and support the overall direction to be undertaken by UPEI to contribute to the reconciliation process through higher learning.

The members of the council are

Brian Francis, Chief of Abegweit First Nation.

Matilda Ramjattan, Chief of Lennox Island First Nation.

Lisa Cooper, Chief of the Native Council of P.E.I.

Judith Clark, UPEI elder-in-residence and president of the Aboriginal Women's Association of P.E.I.

Payton Jadis, president of the UPEI Aboriginal Student Association.

Robert Gilmour Jr., UPEI vice-president academic and research.

Jackie Podger, UPEI vice-president administration and finance.

"This council will explore ideas and develop initiatives that enable the campus to change attitudes," said Abd-El-Aziz, "so that Indigenous students at UPEI are welcomed and can thrive and achieve high levels of academic and personal success."