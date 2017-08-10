A professor at the Atlantic Veterinary College is studying how horse owners on P.E.I. are taking care of their four-legged friends.

Kathleen MacMillan launched the study after she worked on an animal welfare case that allowed her to get more familiar with the national Code of Practice for the Care and Handling of Equines — a document detailing the requirements for taking care of horses in Canada.

"During the course of that case and investigation, I really had to get to know the code of practice and I was very impressed with the document," MacMillan said.

"There's some fairly significant requirements and guidelines in the code of practice that I think everyone who owns an animal should be aware of."

Visiting farms across P.E.I.

The purpose of the study, MacMillan said, is to see if people are aware the code of practice exists.

"Even if they aren't, we are trying to establish how P.E.I. is caring for their horses and how closely that would actually reach the requirements that are listed in the code," she said.

So far MacMillan has visited approximately 20 farms across the province and said there is some general awareness of the code, but not necessarily the awareness of what a useful and important document it is.

'It's amazing what a great job people are doing — people generally love their animals ... ' — Kathleen MacMillan

Her visit includes body condition scoring, basically measuring the horse to see if it meets a healthy body weight.

"If they're too skinny or too fat that can predispose them to problems," MacMillan said.

After the visit, the owner receives a copy of the code of practice as well as a write up on the study's findings. So far it's been positive.

"It's amazing what a great job people are doing — people generally love their animals and want to do what's best for them."

Study provides a free checkup for horse and facility

"People have been very open minded about what we had to say," said MacMIllan.

"It's not intended to be punitive. Everyone has been very co-operative and happy to see the survey is being done."

"I think it’s a great checkup for your facility and for your horse as well," says MacMillan. (Submitted by Kathleen MacMillan)

MacMillan hopes to have the study done by the end of September, when they'll have public presentations for participants and the general public.

"The goal is not to find out who's doing a great job and who isn't. The ultimate goal is to increase awareness across the board," MacMillan said.

"It's a great checkup for your facility and for your horse as well. If we can get the information out there and spread the word about the code of practice that's a great thing."

MacMillan is looking for horses of all shapes and sizes, from miniature to draft horses.

If you want to be involved in the study, you can email Kathleen MacMillan here.