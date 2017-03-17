UPEI has announced the four people who will receive honourary degrees during convocation in May.

Abegweit First Nation elder Judy Clark has been president of the Aboriginal Women's Association of PEI for five terms, advocating for Island First Nation women and families.

UPEI will bestow honourary degrees in May to, clockwise from top left, Judy Clark, Allan Curran, Stan MacPherson and Betsy Epperly. (CBC/Facebook)

Allan Curran, president of the New York-based Royal Products, studied commerce at Saint Dunstan's University and helped guide the new School of Sustainable Design Engineering.

English professor Betsy Epperly spent 22 years at UPEI because of her love of the works of L.M. Montgomery and was the founding chair of the L.M. Montgomery Institute.

And Island businessman Stan MacPherson has been involved in many economic development and volunteer initiatives in Charlottetown, including the Eastlink Centre, the Charlottetown Harbour Authority and Chances Family Centres.