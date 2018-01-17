UPEI investigating after some graduate students overcharged tuition

UPEI is looking into why some graduate student accounts are being charged incorrect fee amounts, which in a few cases are doubling the expected tuition fees.

The UPEI Graduate Students Association said they have heard from a number of students who have found themselves overcharged up to $5,000 more than they should be.

Third-year international graduate student Danielle Burnett recently discovered her student fees statement was not the $2,000 she was expecting.

"They had charged me $7,000 a semester for the international fee, which is, I think, the amount for the whole year, but they were charging the whole year's in this semester," Burnett said. "Even though we were charged last semester and of course will have to pay for the summer semester as well."

Ashley McKibbon, the graduate student representative on the UPEI Student Union, says at least five students have complained about incorrect student fees. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

The issue of students being incorrectly charged was brought up during Tuesday's graduate students meeting.

Ashley McKibbon, the graduate student representative on the UPEI Student Union, said they have heard from five students so far who say they have been incorrectly charged.

In a written statement to CBC, UPEI said the financial services office is aware of the issue and working to swiftly resolve the incorrect fee amounts.

Relief the fees were a mistake

"Frustration has probably been the key feeling that most people are expressing, which is completely understandable, especially from the perspective of a graduate student," McKibbon said.

UPEI's financial services office is trying to determine how many students may have been affected. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"We're kind of already stressed out people, so when you're talking about seeing tuition fees that are double what you would be expecting to pay that can definitely cause some stress."

McKibbon said the students were relieved to hear the increased fees were a mistake.

They said that any students have questions that they should visit the registrar's office.