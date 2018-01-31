The majority of UPEI graduates are still living on P.E.I. two years after they finish university, according to a recent survey by the Maritime Provinces Higher Education Commission.

The survey of 2014 UPEI graduates found 59 per cent were still living on the Island at the end of 2016, and a similar rate for Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

This was one of a series of surveys done by MPHEC. The surveys show the rate of graduate retention on P.E.I. has not changed significantly in the last 15 years.

MPHEC reached 155 UPEI graduates for the 2014 survey with a combination of phone and online questionnaires in the fall of 2016. That would provide a margin of error of 6.9 percentage points 19 times out of 20.