The federal and P.E.I. governments are giving a combined $132,300 to support new programming at the University of Prince Edward Island intended to better prepare students for a rapidly-changing career landscape when they graduate.

Work integrated learning and experiential learning are designed to help graduates transfer academic knowledge into practice in the workplace and will include co-operative education, clinical placements, internships, volunteerism, field placements and more.

"Today's investment by the government of Canada supports essential skills development for graduates and bolsters P.E.I.'s role in research and development, helping to grow our inclusive and innovation-based economy," said Charlottetown MP Sean Casey in a written release.

ACOA is providing a grant of $114,660 through its Business Development Program to UPEI for the project, while the province is giving a grant of $17,640.

"Increasing the connection between post-secondary education and the workforce is another step in linking Islanders to great job opportunities," said Sonny Gallant, P.E.I.'s minister of workforce and advanced learning.