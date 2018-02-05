P.E.I.'s Public Schools Branch should have a policy to allow schools to close for the wake or funeral of a member of its community, says the Prince Street Home and School.

That community should include more than teachers and staff members. The group says individuals like crossing guards or volunteers should be included.

"Over the holidays, there was a death in our school community. A crossing guard of ours … passed away suddenly, and we felt it was important that the school to be closed," said home and school co-chair Kristy Phillips.

"Because it was over the holidays, and it was difficult to get it out to the students and families, we were unable to close the school."

Phillips says ideally, the school would have closed for the funeral when classes started in the new year so staff and students could attend.

The group has passed a resolution on the issue that it will take to the next provincial home and school federation's annual general meeting. Resolutions from local school boards will be voted on at the April AGM.