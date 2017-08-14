The University of Prince Edward Island has launched a new program aimed at helping students understand how their studies will help them in the workplace — a Bachelor of Arts in applied communication, leadership and culture program.

"They [will] have a very clear idea of how what they study at UPEI in the faculty of arts program actually translates for them into the world of work or into community work afterwards," said Prof. Lisa Chilton, director of the new program.

"The point of the program is that students will develop practical skills as well as the insightful thinking that comes out of a Liberal arts degree."

The program can be applied to pretty much any career path, said Chilton, because working involves communicating with people.

The program is in reaction to recent concerns about what graduates need to thrive in the workplace, she said. It will include coursework on how to navigate job and career changes, as well as a fourth year project involving on the job training.