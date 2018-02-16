Former P.E.I. premier Catherine Callbeck was named the ninth chancellor of UPEI on Friday.

The university announced her appointment to a four-year term beginning this spring.

Callbeck is the first female premier of P.E.I., serving from 1993 to 1996.

She is a former MP for the Liberal Party. She was appointed to the Senate in 1997, and retired in 2014.

She now lives in Central Bedeque.

The chancellor role is a volunteer position that presides over convocations and confers degrees, diplomas and certificates.

Callbeck was named a member of the Order of Canada in 2015 and Order of PEI in 2017 and holds honorary degrees from both Mount Allison University and the University of Prince Edward Island.

Callbeck will replace Don McDougall, who was installed on March 30, 2014. She will be the second woman to be chancellor of the university.