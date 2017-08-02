Traffic across the northern part of Charlottetown is likely to be busier than usual with microsurfacing on University Avenue continuing until the end of the week.

The work is being done from Capital Drive to Belvedere Avenue, and the street will be down to one lane in each direction until Friday.

The city is recommending motorists use other routes, which will likely have an impact on traffic across the northern part of the city.

The work is expected to be finished on Friday.