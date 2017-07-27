P.E.I.'s busiest street will get some sprucing up over the next couple of days, and that means Charlottetown drivers will need an extra dose of patience.

University Avenue from Capital Drive to Belvedere Avenue will be down to a single lane in each direction on Thursday and Friday for microsurfacing.

That will create traffic problems, and the City of Charlottetown is asking motorists to seek alternate routes.

But if you're thinking about taking North River Road, be aware there is a major project getting started at the corner of North River and Capital Drive.

The construction projects will create more traffic than usual along other north-side routes.

The sidewalks will be open.