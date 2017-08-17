A section of the southern part of University Avenue in Charlottetown will be closed again Thursday and Summerside is warning of traffic restrictions on part of Water Street.

University Avenue will be closed between Summer and Gerald streets as repairs to catch basins and storm water pipes continue. Work began in the area Tuesday.

Traffic control personnel will be in place to guide motorists around the closure, but drivers are advised to consider alternate routes.

The closure will likely affect traffic all around the area just north of the downtown. Businesses and sidewalks in the area will remain open.

Work on 2 main routes in Summerside

The City of Summerside is warning of possible traffic restrictions on two main routes Thursday.

The city is paving on Water Street East between Bishop Drive and Bay Avenue.

Sidewalk construction on Harvard Street from Russell to King could also slow down traffic.