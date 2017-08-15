Construction will close University Avenue from Summer to Gerald Streets on Tuesday.
Crews will be repairing the catch basins and storm water pipes in the area, and the closure is expected to last all day.
Traffic control persons will be directing traffic around the work, however sidewalks will remain open.
The closure will likely have an impact on traffic throughout the area just north of the downtown.
