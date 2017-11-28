In the wake of record spending on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, charities are encouraging people to think of others by dubbing today "Giving Tuesday."

On P.E.I., the United Way encouraged people to post "unselfies" with a sign stating why they support charity.

"My children and myself and my family like to give to Toys for Tots ... so I will be going with my children to pick out a toy," Laurie Stavert said.

'Not everybody is as lucky as other people and I think it's important to recognize that.' — Kyle Houghton

"If we nurture children through their years growing up, they will know they can be anything they want to be in this world."

Deanna Carroll, resource development manager for the United Way of P.E.I., said Giving Tuesday began five years ago as a way to remind people to be generous in the holiday season.

"Giving Tuesday is considered the opening day of the giving season," Carroll said, adding people are encouraged to donate and volunteer their time.

The United Way encouraged people to say why they support the charity and its work on Tuesday in advance of the holiday season. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Students at UPEI participated in the initiative on Tuesday by raising awareness and highlighting their own work.

"We're trying to raise awareness of Giving Tuesday," said student Lomeharshan Lall. "We're created to be generous and being generous is an expression of who we are."

Give time

At UPEI, students ran a bake sale to raise money for a family in need this Christmas.

"Today we're raising money for families," said Kyle Houghton. "I run a Friday night youth group and give to our community there in Hillsborough development and also we do other food drives and things like that."

"I think it's important because not everybody is as lucky as other people and I think it's important to recognize that," Houghton added

Fourth-year student Oginni Oluwatobi, who volunteers about 10 hours a week at a local church, echoed those sentiments.

"I think it's important," Oluwatobi said. "We give not just money but time, energy and our support, so that's the way I do it."