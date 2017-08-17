The United Way of Prince Edward Island is sponsoring a conference next month as an opportunity for non-profit organizations to network.

The The Come Together, Leave Connected conference is geared towards building overall strength within the sector by providing a place for professionals to network and develop, said Andrea MacDonald, CEO of the United Way of P.E.I.

"Whether we're funding you or not," she said, it's all about "how we can help charities and non-profits across the province be stronger."

United Way of P.E.I. funded the conference in part, MacDonald said, and was matched by the federal government's Canada 150 Community Fund.

Two-day conference starts Sept. 13

MacDonald hopes the simple act of gathering will also help people working in the sector feel less alone.

Some organizations doing community work are not even aware they are part of a larger sector, says Andrea MacDonald. (Submitted by Andrea MacDonald)

"When we did our consultations across the province, we heard really clearly from organizations and individuals that they often feel very alone and they really need some support in connecting with other organizations, with other people."

Charlottetown will host the two-day conference beginning Sept. 13. The deadline to register for the conference is Aug. 31, more information is available on the United Way website.

"The more people understand what other organizations are doing, the more effective we can be with the limited resources we have."