The United Way of P.E.I. is getting some love of its own from this year's Burger Love campaign.

This is the seventh year that restaurants on P.E.I. are competing to create the most popular burger as chosen by consumers.

This year, organizers have added a new element called the Give Back Burger.

Thirty-six of the 84 restaurants are taking part. They will donate $1 to the United Way for every burger sold.

More than 163,000 burgers were sold last year.

The Bull Ring at Cornwall Pizza Delight is one of Burger Love's 36 Give Back burgers. (Cornwall Pizza Delight)

The Give Back Burger comes at a good time for the United Way on P.E.I. The charity came up more than $40,000 short in its fundraising this year, mainly because of a drop in payroll deductions from federal employees.

The United Way will be funding projects with 13 charities across P.E.I. in 2017.

Time to give back

Melody Dover of Fresh Media, the company that created the campaign, says after so much success, some felt it was time to give back some of the love of Burger Love.

"We know that the economic impact can be important to all of the small businesses that participate with P.E.I. Burger Love, not just the restaurants but of course the suppliers, butchers, bakers and whatnot," she said.

"And we felt that after seven years, this could be an opportunity to create something that can give back in a whole new way."