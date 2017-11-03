P.E.I.'s jobless rate rose into double digits for the first time in three months as the economy dropped part-time jobs in October.

The unemployment rate was 10.3 per cent on the loss of 400 part-time jobs. The number of full-time jobs held steady at 60,300.

Following a strong run from last October to May, the number of jobs on the Island has been in decline. Year over year, the provincial economy has still recorded an increase.

Nationally the economy added 35,000 jobs, putting the unemployment rate at 6.3 per cent.