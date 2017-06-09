An underground hip-hop show is happening at Hunter's Ale House in Charlottetown on Friday night featuring off-Island artists and local talent.

Arielle MacDonald organized the event hoping to expose more people to the genre of music.

"It's different than mainstream," she said.

"It has different artists of variations where they spit about real lyrics and real events and real things that happened."

Underground sound

MacDonald started a Facebook page called Island Underground Hip-Hop Appreciation in 2013 after doing her first show in 2012.

She estimates there are about 500 Islanders that listen to underground hip-hop, a number she wants to see rise.

Arielle MacDonald says she has been promoting underground hip-hop through her Facebook page for almost five years. (Arielle MacDonald/Facebook)

"We do shows and we don't get a lot to come out. I'd like that to change," she said.

"It's definitely growing. More people are tending to listen to the underground now than the mainstream."

'It's like family'

MacDonald has been promoting underground hip-hop acts for almost five years, and she said putting this event together wasn't difficult.

She is in contact with a lot of artists through her underground hip-hop appreciation Facebook page, and stays connected with the community of listeners there.

MacDonald said she loves the underground hip-hop scene because of those strong connections.

"The underground it's like family," she said.

"You're really close, and it gives you that other support if you need to reach out, so that's why I really love it."