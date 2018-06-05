Umpire shortage could cut into kids' playing time

The number of umpires on P.E.I. has reached a critically low level, says Baseball PEI.

It's been a problem for a few years, says executive director Randy Byrne, as player numbers have increased. But this year eight fewer umpires have signed up as well.

"It's very frustrating especially for volunteers who don't want to be spending hours calling people in the evenings trying to find umpires," said Byrne.

The P.E.I. Baseball Umpires Association will offer one final clinic Tuesday night. (P.E.I. Baseball Umpires Association)

"If the situation stays the way it is now it's going to be a long summer. And the reality is a lot of kids who want to play baseball aren't going to be playing nearly as many games as they want just because there's a lack of umpires."

Byrne said Baseball PEI may have to look at raising fees for umpires but that cost would affect the players and associations.

The P.E.I. Baseball Umpires Association is having one final clinic next week in hopes of recruiting new people on Tuesday night at Queen Charlotte Intermediate.

