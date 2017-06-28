Two Ultramar gas stations on P.E.I. are part of a larger transaction involving 366 gas stations in Canada will be sold to Parkland Industries Ltd. instead of being retained by Couche-Tard after the Competition Bureau of Canada reached an agreement this week with the companies involved.

According to a press release, the agreement is based on concerns the bureau had with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s purchase of Ultramar gas stations in Central and Eastern Canada, including ones in Charlottetown and Summerside.

The bureau reached an agreement with the companies resulting in Couche-Tard selling 366 of the gas stations and supply contracts it acquired to Parkland. In Ontario, Parkland agreed to sell nine gasoline supply contracts to MacEwen Petroleum Inc. or McDougall Energy Inc.

Allowing Couche-Tard to take over these stations could lead to a substantial lessening or prevention of competition in the market, according to the bureau.