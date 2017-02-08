After a 17-year absence, the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival will be holding a winter carnival this weekend.

Laura Ramsay, a member of the festival's kids event committee, said the idea to host the event came after committee members found a box of trophies from the previous winter carnivals in the village office.

Overwhelming response

"I think it's just to get out of that rut of winter and bring some warmth and fun back to rural P.E.I. and back to Tyne Valley," said Ramsay.

"We've had a great overwhelming response from the whole community and businesses, and everybody's excited that we're actually bringing this back."

The event kicks off Friday night at Britannia Hall with a concert and then continues into the weekend with several activities, such as family bowling, horse and sleigh rides and moonlight snowshoeing.

Bonfire, snow sculptures

The event wraps up Sunday with a bonfire, and skating on the village pond if the weather cooperates. Otherwise, skating will be held indoors.

Ramsay added that the event will also involve contests and trophies for snow sculptures and community awards for activities, such as random acts of kindness.

Ramsay remembers snow sculptures of a fire truck and fishing boat and skating on the village pond from previous winter carnivals.

"I think young and old are going to be excited to bring it back," she said.

More information on the event is available on the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival's Facebook page.