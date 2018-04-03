The Glorious Sons, Kim Mitchell to headline Rock the Boat

The Rock the Boat Music Festival in Tyne Valley, P.E.I., has announced its lineup for this summer's concert.

The 5th annual concert, part of the 64th Tyne Valley Oyster Festival, will feature rock legend Kim Mitchell and 2018 Juno winners The Glorious Sons.

Supporting the headliners will be The Royal North, Andrew Waite and the Firm, Danny Drouin, and The Ellis Family Band.

Tyne Valley, population 250, can expect 5,000 fans to attend the Aug. 4 concert.

"The valley is packed," said festival co-chair Adam MacLennan. "Last year we had to book people into West Point, into Mill River, a lot of people staying in Summerside."

Kim Mitchell is well-known to Canadian fans for Patio Lanterns. (Kim Mitchell)

The festival is a major fundraiser for the community, added MacLennan.

"Because of the success of the oyster festival last year, we were able to pay off our local hockey rink's mortgage," he said. "Not too many communities and fundraisers can go out and do that."

The festival includes the Canadian Oyster Shucking Championship, which is an attraction in itself.

Tickets for the concert went on sale at noon on Tuesday.

