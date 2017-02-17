Opposition MLA James Aylward is criticizing the provincial government's plans to replace long-term care facilities in Tyne Valley and Montague.

"Announcing, delaying and re-announcing these manor replacements has been going on for years and it's become a habit for this government," said Aylward, who represents Stratford-Kinlock, in a news release.

"Island seniors deserve better treatment than to have such a vital service as long-term care used as a political prop."

On Thursday, the province issued tenders to replace Riverview Manor in Montague, P.E.I., and the Tyne Valley Manor. The cost of the two projects combined is estimated at $21 million.

Construction on replacement long-term care facilities is expected to begin this summer and last between 12 and 18 months.

Previous delays

But Aylward noted that this isn't the first time tenders have been issued to replace the manors, including in April 2015 days before the provincial election was announced.

He said that no additional bed capacity has been included in the projects.

Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Minister Paula Biggar said discussions are ongoing with the federal government about changes that would allow the projects to qualify for federal funding.