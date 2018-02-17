The provincial government is planning to build a wooden fence around a seniors home in Tyne Valley, P.E.I., to stop snowmobilers from driving through the property.

Residents at the seniors complex told CBC earlier this week they're fed up with snowmobiles zipping by their building, and cutting through the yard of the home. Despite "no trespassing" signs and a temporary fence, the problem has continued for several years.

Chris Reeves, the provincial housing coordinator, says crews have repaired the temporary plastic snow fence already and have put up more signage.

But he also said a section of the fence was reported missing Friday morning.

Residents say the snowmobiles are loud and riders often zoom by the building in groups. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"We we're hoping the snow fence would correct it ... but it didn't," he said.

"We tried that and now we realize that we'll have to put up a more permanent structure which we'll do in the spring."

He says once the ground thaws, and they determine property lines, they'll be able to start building a new, wooden fence.

RCMP said they haven't received any formal complaints but plan to increase patrols in the village and around the seniors complex.