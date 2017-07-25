The man who died after falling from a four-storey condominium building under construction in Calgary was Tyler Wallace MacDonald, 33, of Georgetown, P.E.I., his family has confirmed.

CBC spoke with MacDonald's aunt, Myrtle Jenkins-Smith, who confirmed MacDonald died Monday in the accident.

A police officer who told the family about the death attended the scene, Jenkins-Smith said, and confirmed MacDonald died instantly.

Calgary police deemed the accident was not a criminal matter.

According to Jenkins-Smith, Occupational Health and Safety in Calgary is investigating, and an autopsy is being performed, the results of which are expected Tuesday afternoon.

'Will be greatly missed'

MacDonald's funeral arrangements are being handled by Ferguson-Logan Funeral Home.

MacDonald had been living in western Canada for the last decade.

He was the son of Terry and Carolyn "Dewey" MacDonald, who had just been to Calgary to visit him.

"Tyler will be greatly missed by his family, friends, co-workers and all who came to know and love him," the funeral home's web page states.

MacDonald was fun loving, loved sports and was into fitness and hockey, Jenkins-Smith said.