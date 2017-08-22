The Summer Tutoring Program offered by the PEI Literacy Alliance will run all year long starting this September.

The P.E.I. government has stepped in with $41,500 for the expansion of the program, which will change its name to Ready, Set, Learn! The summer program was running with support from Service Canada, the United Way of PEI, Skills PEI, Raise a Reader, PEI Association for Newcomers to Canada, and RBC worth almost $87,000.

"Partnering to make our children better readers is a powerful way to help them succeed in life," said Education Minister Doug Currie.

About 700 students took part in the program this summer. Since its launch in 1998, more than 10,000 students have participated.

Shaylyne Carver was in the program this summer.

"We read, write, play, and make crafts," Shaylyne said.

"It's all really fun."

The summer program was offered in 21 libraries across the province.