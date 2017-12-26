It's a simple Christmas rule: Where there is turkey, there will be leftovers.

Here are some of the ways that people in the CBC P.E.I. newsroom deal with this perennial Christmas issue.

Curry turkey wraps, from Louise Martin

Ingredients:

Leftover turkey

Mayonnaise

Curry powder

Cayenne pepper

Green onions

Shredded carrots

Shredded radishes

Chopped arugula

Large whole wheat tortilla

Mix the first seven ingredients together and wrap in the tortilla. You can eat it cold or heat it up on a frying pan.

Breakfast burritos, from Jay Scotland

Ingredients:

½ cup leftover turkey

2 tbsp water

2 tsp cumin

1 tsp chili powder (or cayenne if you want it hotter)

Pinch garlic salt

2 eggs

Large whole wheat tortilla

¼ cup shredded cheddar

1 tbsp salsa

Chopped cilantro

Toss the first five ingredients into a frying pan and warm them up. Add whisked eggs into the pan and stir to combine ingredients. Cook mixture until eggs are scrambled.

Once cooked, place mixture into a large tortilla and top with the shredded cheddar cheese and chopped cilantro (as much as you prefer). Add the salsa and fold that bad boy into a burrito. Now toss that burrito into a clean and hot frying pan with a splash of oil and fry until burrito is lightly browned on both sides.

Remove from pan and allow to cool for a minute or two. Enjoy!!!

You'll need pastry for these next two.

Stefano Faita's pastry is good for sweet or savoury pies. (CBC)

Buy some frozen, or you could use this recipe.

Turkey quiche, from Malcolm Campbell

Ingredients:

1 cup leftover turkey

4 large eggs

½ cup of milk

1 cup leftover vegetables

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

¼ cup grated parmesan

Frozen bottom pie crust, or make your own

Preheat oven to 350.

Spread cheddar cheese on the bottom of the pie crust, followed by a mix of the turkey and vegetables.

Beat the eggs, then add the milk and pour into the crust. Sprinkle parmesan on top.

Place on baking sheet on middle rack for 45 to 50 minutes until eggs are set.

Turkey pot pie, from Mitch Cormier

Ingredients:

3 tbsp butter

3 diced carrots

1 large onion, chopped

3 stalks diced celery

2 peeled and diced potatoes

1 tbsp chopped fresh sage

2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

2 cups chicken or turkey stock

1 ½ cups chopped cooked turkey

3 to 4 tbsp flour

½ cup cream or milk

salt and pepper to taste

Frozen double pie crust, or make your own.

Preheat oven to 425.

Melt 2 tbsp butter in deep skillet or wide shallow pan, toss in carrots, celery, onion, season with salt and pepper and cook until veggies have softened. Add stock and cubed potatoes and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook until potatoes are soft.

In a second saucepan, heat final tbsp of butter adding cream, turkey and three tbsp of flour. Cook until thickened, adding in the fresh herbs. If the mixture is loose add final bit of flour. Remember the mixture will thicken while baking too. Add the turkey to the vegetable mixture stirring to make the final filling for the pie.

Allow mixture to cool for a bit. This is the ideal time to roll out your pastry, placing it into a round pie dish or 8x8 square baking dish.

Pour the mixture into the uncooked pie shell, top with the second half of your pastry. Place pie into the oven for 15 minutes and then drop temperature to 350 for final 20 minutes. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

A happy Boxing Day to all!