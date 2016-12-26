If you've had enough of soup and sandwiches, here are a couple of new ideas from two P.E.I. chefs for the inevitable holiday dinner leftovers.

This first one comes from Sarah Bennetto O'Brien of Scapes restaurant in Borden-Carleton.

Turkey Dinner Handpies

INGREDIENTS

Pastry

2 cups of all-purpose flour.

1 cup of whole wheat.

Pinch salt.

1 cup butter (frozen and grated).

About 1/2 cup cold water.

Filling

2 cups shredded cooked turkey.

¾ cup turkey gravy (this can be partly cranberry sauce if you don't have enough gravy, or if you just want to).

1 cup bread-based stuffing.

1 cup mashed potatoes.

¾ cup cooked vegetables.

METHOD

Pastry

Blend flours and salt, mix in grated frozen butter until only pea-sized pieces remain.Mix in water until your dough just barely comes together.

Knead once and wrap tightly in plastic wrap to store refrigerated for at least one hour. This can be done a day in advance.

When you're ready to roll, divide into eight equal portions.

Filling

This recipe can double as a handwarmer. (Sarah Bennetto O'Brien)

Toss the turkey leftovers with the gravy or gravy/cranberry mix.

Mix stuffing with potatoes.

Chop vegetables into pea-sized pieces.

Beat up one egg with a teaspoon of water for sealing the pies and for brushing the tops.

Roll out your dough (usually 2 at a time, side by side) and brush the top half of the pie dough circle with egg.

Scoop eighth of each of your ingredients into each pie. First the turkey mix, then the potato, then the vegetables.

Fold your dough over to create a half-moon pie and using your previously brushed egg wash as a sealant on the edge. Pinch, fold or fork your edge to ensure that all of your filling stays inside, and cut a steam vent into the top of the pie for baking.

Once all 8 of your pies are done, place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and brush the tops with the rest of the beaten egg and bake at 400 degrees for 25-35 minutes. Your house will smell awesome at this point.

Makes eight meal-sized handpies.

The great thing about this recipe is it doubles as a handwarmer.

Enjoy!

Green Curry Turkey

And now this more exotic but easy to prepare selection from John Pritchard at Upstreet Craft Brewing.

INGREDIENTS

3 lbs leftover turkey, diced.

2 tbsp vegetable or peanut oil.

1 onion, finely diced.

3 cloves garlic finely chopped.

1.5 tbsp minced fresh ginger.

3 tbsp Thai green curry paste.

5 Thai lime leaves.

2 tbsp cilantro stems, minced (reserve the leaves for garnish).

4 c turkey broth, made from simmering the carcass in just enough water to cover the bone.

1 tin coconut milk.

1 tbsp fish sauce, or more if you prefer.

2 tbsp brown or palm sugar.

fresh lime juice.

Cilantro sprigs.

METHOD

Gently sauté the onion, garlic, ginger and curry paste in the oil until onion is soft and translucent.

Add the lime leaves and cilantro stems and cook for another three to four minutes. Add the turkey broth, stir and simmer for 30 minutes. Add coconut milk and turkey and bring back to a simmer. Season with fish sauce, sugar and lime juice.

Serve with steamed Jasmine rice or basmati rice.

Garnish with cilantro sprigs on top and lime wedges on the side.