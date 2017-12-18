The final turkey tally is in, but Islanders can still have to the end of the week to donate cash to CBC P.E.I.'s Feed A Family campaign.

Islanders donated 2,023 turkeys this holiday season, as well as more $56,000 in cash. Money can be donated via CBC's website — www.cbc.ca/feedpei — until Dec. 22.

All the donations go to support local food banks.

A big thank you to Class 5C from Spring Park Elementary for their donation of 8 turkeys purchased with money they raised by doing extra chores! Well done! #feedafamilypei pic.twitter.com/quSFiRWq4X — @NancyRussellCBC

Before the campaign began, Mike MacDonald, manager of the Upper Room Food Bank, said the goal was to receive 1,800 to 1,900 turkeys to distribute in Christmas hampers.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland toured the Island for several days in December collecting donations in Jay's Sleigh, a decorated bus donated by Maritime Bus and T3 Transit.