Tryon highway needs turning lane, residents say

It's been three years since a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway in Tryon, P.E.I., was redesigned, but some residents say there are still safety issues.

The intersection of Highway 1 and Branch Road was completed in 2015 as the second part of a project that also partly straightened a sharp curve nearby.

Tryon resident Lorna Lord said turning right onto Branch Road is not safe because there isn't a turning lane and traffic moves fast in the area.

"I've almost been hit by people who won't slow down," she said.

"They'll ride right on my butt and then go into [the opposite turning lane] to get around me and there's cars coming the other way.

"It's unnerving."

Traffic counts 'don't warrant' turning lane: Province

There is a left turning lane for vehicles headed east, but not on the westbound side.

Stephen Yeo, P.E.I.'s director of capital projects, said traffic on the Branch Road — a little under 400 cars a day — isn't busy enough to justify installing a right turn lane.

"It would be nice to establish them everywhere, but unfortunately you can't do that everywhere. Really, the traffic counts just don't warrant a right turn lane there," he said.

Stephen Yeo, P.E.I.'s director of capital projects, says the traffic volume on the Branch Road doesn't justify putting in a right turn lane. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Lord said turning right heading westbound is made more difficult by the fact the intersection is at slightly less than a 90-degree angle.

"I want to wear a crash helmet. I've even pulled over onto the shoulder to get out of their way and [other drivers] honk at me and shoot birds at me," Lord said.

"I just hope something will be done."

Nearby curve 'much safer'

Tryon resident Jack Sorensen said he is happy with the changes to the other curve nearby, which intersects with Route 10 near the Tryon United Church.

"It's much safer. We had been after the government for a long time to do something about that corner," Sorensen said.

"I think of all the highway realignments that have been done, this was probably the corner where it was required the most. It's always been a very dangerous intersection."

'Close calls' before highway change

Previously, that curve had been very sharp and was the site of numerous accidents.

"In my family in particular, I don't think any of us avoided having close calls," Sorensen said.

Sorensen and Lord both said the realigned highway has resulted in an increase in speeding because the curves aren't as abrupt.

It's up to drivers to manage their speed, Yeo said.

