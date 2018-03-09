The P.E.I. Department of Transportation is working on making a sharp corner in Tryon safer for motorists.

The curve is located on Route 10 just off the Trans-Canada Highway. Provincial engineer Stephen Yeo said residents have been concerned for years over the danger of coming around the corner toward slow moving farm equipment.

The corner is currently marked with a sign warning drivers to slow down. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

The province has purchased a property with a house on the corner as part of a project to deal with the issue.

"The plan will be to remove the building that we purchased, that will improve sight distance around the curve and then moving the curve in on the property where the dwelling is located so it will make the curve smoother," said Yeo.

"When we move the road over we will have extra width there for wider pavement and wider shoulders so larger farm machinery can manoeuvre around it quite well."

The roadwork is still in the planning stages and won't be part of this year's construction season, but will be ready for 2019.