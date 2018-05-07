Community rallies so graveyard will not 'be left derelict'

A tiny cemetery in central P.E.I. is being restored through the joint efforts of community members and the local church that recently came into possession of the property.

The cemetery, a provincially-registered historic site, was attached to the Tryon Christian Church, which was active from about 1860-1903.

"After the church was disbanded and the property sold it went into private hands, and of course it was never cared for," said Jack Sorenson, the project leader for the restoration.

The property came into the hands of the Tryon Baptist Church when the building was moved in 2014 in advance of a realignment of the Trans-Canada Highway.

'The right thing to do'

Sorenson said there are at least eight, and perhaps 13 people buried at the site. All that is known to remain is three stones. Once upright, they are now lying flat on the ground with grass encroaching on their edges.

"The ultimate goal is to recognize that there are burial sites here and show some respect for the people that are buried in this cemetery," said Sorenson.

'It just felt like the right thing to do,' says Jack Sorenson. (Angela Walker/CBC)

"I just feel it was the right thing to do. Why would these stones be left derelict like this?"

3 stones found

The first step in the restoration will be to set the stones upright again. Sorenson is keen to discover if there are inscriptions on the reverse of the stones that could reveal more about the people buried there.

The stones were once upright, but are now lying flat on the ground. (Angela Walker/CBC)

If there is money left over after the stones are restored, the group hopes to put up some signage and perhaps a small fence around the site.

The group has set a fundraising goal of $3,000, and has so far raised $2,400.

More P.E.I. news