There will be salsa, there will be hummus, and vegetables with Russian dip as the Trump-free World Society (Stanley Bridge branch) holds its first picnic on P.E.I.'s North Shore Friday.

"This is just a matter of if you don't laugh you'll cry," said Eleanor Hora, who will be hosting the picnic.

"It's nice to have a chance to meet up with some of the Americans who feel the way we do and hopefully support each other."

The group came together on Facebook. They share a concern about U.S. President Donald Trump's impact on the world.

When some of the Americans in the group realized they would be in P.E.I., Hora decided it would be a good idea to get together.

The first event is expected to be small, with a couple of dozen people attending.