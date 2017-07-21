There will be salsa, there will be hummus, and vegetables with Russian dip as the Trump-free World Society (Stanley Bridge branch) holds its first picnic on P.E.I.'s North Shore Friday.
"This is just a matter of if you don't laugh you'll cry," said Eleanor Hora, who will be hosting the picnic.
"It's nice to have a chance to meet up with some of the Americans who feel the way we do and hopefully support each other."
The group came together on Facebook. They share a concern about U.S. President Donald Trump's impact on the world.
When some of the Americans in the group realized they would be in P.E.I., Hora decided it would be a good idea to get together.
The first event is expected to be small, with a couple of dozen people attending.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Prince William regains edge in royal boating rivalry launched on P.E.I.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Strong demand, low supply driving competitive P.E.I. housing market