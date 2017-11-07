Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Charlottetown later this month to be presented with the Symons Medal from the Confederation Centre of the Arts.

"We look forward to welcoming Mr. Trudeau to Charlottetown to share his unique perspective on the evolving state of Canada and its nationhood," Wayne Hambly, chair of the Fathers of Confederation Buildings Trust, said in a news release.

The award ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 23.

The Symons Medal, named for Prof. Thomas H. B. Symons, the founding president of Trent University, is awarded to a distinguished person who has made an exceptional contribution to Canadian life. Previous recipients include Prince Charles, Paul Gross, Beverley McLachlin, and David Suzuki.

Since 2004, the Confederation Centre has honoured 16 distinguished Symons Medalists. The medal ceremony creates a national platform for a prominent Canadian to discuss the nation's current state and future prospects.