There are no current plans to change Prince Edward Island back to a single employment insurance zone, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told CBC News on Thursday.

Trudeau is in Charlottetown to receive the Symons Medal at a ceremony at Confederation Centre.

"We're always open to making changes but I don't think there's any changes on the books right now," Trudeau told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

The split of the Island into two zones was an election issue in 2015.

The change was made by the previous Conservative government. With the change, people in the Charlottetown area have to work more hours to qualify for benefits than workers in the east and west of the province.

Earlier this month, a Charlottetown MLA went to Ottawa to ask why the change was taking so long.

Protecting supply management

Trudeau also reiterated his government's support for supply management systems in place for some farm products as trade negotiations continue with the U.S. and Mexico.

"We are very much focused on the fact that it's a system that works," he said.

"We're not going to accept a bad deal for Canada."

Trudeau will deliver a lecture at the Symons ceremony, which starts at noon.