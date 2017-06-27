Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected on P.E.I. some time this week, although his office isn't confirming the visit.

P.E.I. Senator Percy Downe sent out a news release that said Trudeau is expected here some time this week — Downe urged media to ask questions about Confederation Bridge tolls and whether there are any plans to make them more affordable.

A tweet from MP Lawrence MacAulay invited people to join him and a "very special guest" at the Montague Curling Club Thursday morning.

Join me & a very special guest to kick off #CanadaDay celebrations @MontaguePEI Curling Club-Thursday June 29, 9am. See you there #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/urh5ZnUVcS — @L_MacAulay

A spokesperson with the Prime Minister's Office told CBC it usually doesn't reveal the Prime Minister's itinerary more than a day in advance.

Trudeau's last visit to P.E.I. was in a brief four-hour stop in last August during Old Home Week.