The executive director of the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association wants more information on how the industry will be impacted by the legalization of marijuana.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions, said Jean Marc Picard, about drug testing and enforcement.

"When are you impaired, and when are you ineligible to drive, because marijuana can stay in your system for weeks," said Picard.

The trucking association is meeting in Charlottetown this week, and marijuana is on the agenda.

The federal government introduced legislation in April, with a goal of legalizing and regulating the use of recreational marijuana by July 2018.