Following success creating the artwork for a new adaptation of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, P.E.I.'s Troy Little has snagged another hot gig: the four-part graphic novel Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons and Dragons.

The Rick and Morty project was announced Sunday, delighting international geekdom with the merger of two of the their favourite things. Little said it was only due to delays in the project that he is getting to do it. It was supposed to be announced in the fall.

"I was busy doing some story board work at the time. I said I could do some cover work for them," he said.

The cover art was released with the announcement of the series on Sunday. (Submitted by Troy Little)

"The project kept getting bumped and bumped and bumped until I finished my story board work and I said, 'Hey, guys if you need an artist for the interiors I'm available.' They said, 'Yeah, we're good to go.'"

Jim Zub, a regular on D&D comics, and Patrick Rothfuss will be the writers on the series.

Little is keen to learn what monsters he will get to draw in the series. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

"Patrick Rothfuss, I mean, the next George R. R. Martin fantasy novelist," Little said.

"You throw the manic insanity of Rick and Morty into the Dungeons and Dragons world with these talented guys at the helm, and I get to play in their world. This is going to be great."

More high-profile gigs

And the high-profile projects keep coming.

"Kevin Eastman, Ninja Turtles co-creator, approached me to work on his graphic novel Drawing Blood and his side project The Radically Rearranged Ronin Ragdolls," Little said.

Tory Little works in his Charlottetown studio, surrounded by comic-inspired paraphernalia. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

"I'm also working on that in tandem with the Rick and Morty pages."

The project is semi-autobiographical, focused on what really happened with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles money.

I couldn't be more lucky than to be working with cool people on cool projects. — Troy Little

For Little, working in his studio in Charlottetown, surrounded by comic artwork and science-fiction- and fantasy-inspired toys, it can be hard to believe the level of work he is landing.

"I couldn't be more lucky than to be working with cool people on cool projects," he said.

"This is how I spend my time and my days? Are you kidding me? It's fantastic."

More P.E.I. News