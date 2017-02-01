A P.E.I. manufacturer is looking to expand exports into the U.S., Europe and the Middle East with the help of a new facility in Bloomfield.

Trout River Industries has held a patent since 1999 for its live-bottom trailer design. Live bottom trailers have a conveyor on the bottom for unloading loose material such as gravel, asphalt, grain or potatoes.

Live bottom trailers allow for dumping without tilting the trailer. (Trout River Industries)

In a news release, the province described Trout River Industries as Canada's leading manufacturer of live-bottom trailers for the heavy construction industry.

The company's main facility is in Coleman, in West Prince, and it announced Wednesday it will lease space in a provincial building in nearby Bloomfield.

"We expect the expansion will add approximately 20 jobs with the possibility of more in the near future," said company founder Harvey Stewart in the provincial news release.

The province will give Trout River a break on the rent, and provide labour rebates for up to 30 new positions.