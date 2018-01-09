Triplet boys were born safely Friday at the IWK Children's Hospital in Halifax to Hayley Arsenault of Tignish, P.E.I., and Jordan Reeves of Summerside.

Arsenault and Reeves first welcomed Finn, who weighed four pounds eight ounces, then Hogan weighing five pounds five ounces and finally Rylan, who weighed five pounds six ounces.

'It's just been very overwhelming and we're very grateful.' — Hayley Arsenault

"The babies are premature but they're doing great," said Arsenault, 25, by phone from the IWK to CBC-Radio's Island Morning.

Arsenault gave birth by caesarian section about four weeks before her due date.

'Blessed and grateful'

The babies all went with Arsenault to her room after the surgery and didn't require care in the hospital's neo-natal intensive care unit.

'I felt pretty blessed and grateful and thankful that everyone was healthy,' says the triplets' mother. (Submitted by Crystal Little)

"I had nurses from the NICU come up to see us, because they couldn't believe that," Arsenault said, adding her doctor told her it was extremely rare for premature multiples not to need special care.

"I felt pretty blessed and grateful and thankful that everyone was healthy," Arsenault said.

"They're pretty content, they're great babies — they like to eat and sleep," she said.

Arsenault has been in Halifax with her mother and aunt since mid-December awaiting the babies' arrival, and was admitted to the IWK on Christmas day.

The c-section was "rough" and she's still sore from the surgery but improving, Arsenault said.

"I'm just enjoying my boys," she said. She's hoping they'll all be discharged from the hospital soon and can return home.

'Forever remembered'

Arsenault, a resident care worker by trade, lives in Tignish with her parents and expressed concern about making ends meet.

New dad Jordan Reeves hold his newborns Finn, left, Hogan, centre, and Rylan. (Submitted by Crystal Little )

"There's the factor of needing a new vehicle as well, and diapers and formula, and all that expensive stuff," she said. "It's a challenge but we'll make it through."

The community threw Arsenault a big baby shower in the fall and made sure she received plenty of cards in the mail when she was away over the holidays.

"It's just been very overwhelming and we're very grateful," she said. "It will be forever remembered."

When they arrive home, Arsenault believes the family's biggest challenge will be settling into a routine where everyone gets regularly fed, changed and — hopefully — sleep.